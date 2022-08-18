Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Julie Chapman: Leaving violent relationships where pets suffer

5 minutes to read
Playthings await new arrivals at the Pet Refuge for animal victims of domestic abuse. Photo / Alex Burton

Playthings await new arrivals at the Pet Refuge for animal victims of domestic abuse. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ Herald
By Julie Chapman

Warning: This article includes descriptions of animal abuse, and may be distressing.

OPINION

"Why don't you just leave?"

It's a question people who have never faced domestic violence sometimes put to those who have.

At Pet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.