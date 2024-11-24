Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Post-Covid collapse: NCEA and UE results fall, school leavers lack qualifications

By &
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
With the Government trying to crack down on truancy, New Zealand kids have their say on why they are skipping school. Video / Alyse Wright
  • Before the Covid pandemic, an increasingly higher proportion of state secondary school students were leaving school with NCEA Level 3.
  • That trend is now in reverse post-Covid, with achievement levels dropping to where they were a decade ago. Less than half of those leaving a state school in 2023 had NCEA Level 3.
  • Experts speculate that a combination of factors could be contributing, including the lingering consequences of disruption from the Covid pandemic.

ANALYSIS

The Government calls it a crisis in declining education levels, and it’s been getting much worse since we emerged from the Covid pandemic.

After new NCEA standards came out in 2013, only 45% of students leaving a state school had NCEA Level 3. This rose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand