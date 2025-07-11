The post was shared to multiple community Facebook pages, sparking widespread alarm.
Police and Nelson Coastguard told the Herald last night they were aware of the post, with the latter also contacting Maritime NZ.
But Civil Defence public information manager Chris Choat said this morning the post was a “false flag”.
The woman believed to have made the post couldn’t be contacted last night because she’d turned her phone off, Choat said.
Further inquiries by authorities had turned up nothing to suggest the so-called distress call was true.
“We’re treating it as a false flag.”