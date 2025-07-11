The rain has well and truly arrived, slamming the Nelson Tasman area yesterday and this morning. US President Trump has landed in Texas; following the devastating floods.

A post shared on multiple Facebook community pages about a woman being heard in distress on a radio channel during flooding in the upper South Island last night was a hoax, Civil Defence say.

A woman saying she was based in the Motueka Valley wrote on Facebook last night that she’d overheard a woman calling for help on VHF channel 16, but had “no idea where she is”.

“Does anyone know a woman with the radio call sign ‘SPARKY’ - I can hear a lady on our radio calling for help but when I reply she cannot hear me.

“She is on channel 16. I have no idea where she is, and have no other information.”