Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Numbers of repeat serious young offenders are dropping - and no one knows why

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Children’s Minister Karen Chhour and Police Minister Mark Mitchell announced new measures to combat youth crime.
  • The Government has set a target for a 15% reduction in the number of serious and persistent young offenders by the end of 2029.
  • Documents released to the Herald show a rising annual trend in the number of these offenders for three and a half years, but it has now reversed for consecutive months.
  • Most of the Government’s cornerstone policies on this issue are yet to be implemented, while one that ministers are exploring is raising concern: ‘more punitive measures for recidivist families’.

ANALYSIS

Youth offending was a hot election issue, with Christopher Luxon promising to crack down on young Kiwis ram-raiding dairies, vape shops and liquor stores.

National took every opportunity to slate Chris Hipkins’ Government as “soft on crime”, and once in power, law and order became

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics