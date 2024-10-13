Advertisement
Why the last boot camps failed, and what might make Christopher Luxon’s ones better – despite a $16.5m funding hole

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Oranga Tamariki will lead and deliver the youth offender pilot that will inform the Government's new boot camps. Video / NZ Herald
  • The Government will introduce legislation later this year to create the Young Serious Offender category and empower Youth Court judges to send them to new boot camps.
  • The camps will be informed by the current pilot for 10 young offenders, who have almost finished three months in a youth justice residential facility
  • Oranga Tamariki officials supported the view of experts that boot camps are not effective. The way to make them better is to include rehabilitation and reintegration, which are not essential to the boot camp model.
  • Cabinet agreed with this advice, and also signed off “intrusive” police powers for warrantless arrest, more electronic monitoring, and wider eligibility rules that could leave a $16.5 million funding hole.

ANALYSIS

The Government’s boot camps for serious youth offenders will have the greatest chance of success if they’re small on toughness and big on elements that have little to do with being a boot camp, like addressing trauma.

That’s the advice in official documents from Oranga , which Cabinet has mostly adopted as it prepares for New Zealand’s next iteration of “military-style academies” for repeat offenders aged 15 to 17.

