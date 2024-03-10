Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Explained: Are boot camps for unruly youths really worth re-booting?

Jamie Morton
By
6 mins to read
Oranga Tamariki will lead and deliver the youth offender boot camp programme starting from mid-year. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand experience and international evidence say boot camps don’t work. So why is the Government setting them up? Jamie Morton reports.

Boot camps aren’t new, right?

New Zealand has a 50-year track with military-style boot camps for unruly youths - and it’s hardly a glowing one.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand