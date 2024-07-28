Hope for first group of youth offenders starting new military-style boot camp

The first group of teenagers to take part in the Government’s military-style boot camp now have some hope and will have turned their lives around by the end of it, the Children’s Minister says.
The 10 youth offenders - all young men aged between 15 to 17 years old - begin the boot camp at a youth justice facility in Palmerston North today. A pōwhiri is being held this morning ahead of the camp at the Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice Residence.
They will be there for three months before undergoing a transition back into the community - a process that will take nine months.
Children’s Minister Karen Chhour described what she inherited from the last Government as “absolutely depressing” and acknowledged that this was the start of a new life for those involved.
“These young people were sitting in these youth justice facilities with absolutely no hope,” she told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning.