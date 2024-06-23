Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be joined by Children’s Minister Karen Chhour and Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

The coalition Government is introducing a new Young Serious Offender declaration, Children’s Minister Karen Chhour announced today.

Under the planned law, a Youth Court judge would have the final say on declaring someone a “Young Serious Offender”. A young person would be eligible if they were aged 14 to 17 years old at the time of offending; have had two offences punishable by imprisonment of 10 years or more proven in court; and are assessed as being likely to reoffend, with previous interventions having proven unsuccessful.

Chhour said the new declaration for young offenders would “ensure they face tougher consequences and are better supported to turn their lives around.”

The YSO declaration would provide more options for the Youth Court and Police to hold serious and persistent young offenders accountable and make powerful interventions to improve their lives, she said.

“YSOs could be sent to a new Military-Style Academy, subjected to a greater use of electronic and judicial monitoring, and Police will have the power to arrest a young person without warrant for non-compliance with conditions of an order or a breach of their bail conditions.

“These interventions will not only benefit their lives in the long run but will reduce the number of victims they are creating.

”We are currently progressing with a pilot Military-Style Academy programme based at the youth justice facility in Palmerston North, under the current law.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been joined by Chhour and Mitchell at a press conference that will be live-streamed at the top of this article from 1.30pm.

The announcement is expected to cover the Young Serious Offender category for kids that commit two or more serious offences.

Chhour briefly discussed the category with Q+A host Jack Tame this morning, saying it would apply for kids aged 14-17 but she couldn’t go into detail ahead of her announcement later today.

“The point of that is we have to start looking at better ways of actually supporting our young people. I campaigned on ‘there has to be consequences for poor behaviour’. There is a lot of harm going on in our communities at the moment.

“But there are a lot of businesses that are fed up with their businesses being ram-raided, people with their cars being stolen and a whole lot of stuff going on in our community which may not necessarily feel like it had a major impact but it does.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.