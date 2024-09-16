The Government’s is at risk of missing its targeted reduction in violent crime and getting more students at expected curriculum levels, as revealed in the first quarterly report of the nine public sector targets.

However, the report states it is still “feasible” targets concerning emergency department and elective treatment wait times, youth offending, Jobseeker benefits and student attendance will be achieved.

Achieving targets on emergency housing numbers and net greenhouse gas emissions are considered probable or on track as at the end of the June quarter.

In a week when Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to focus on law and order, his target to reduce the number of people experiencing violent crime by 20,000 has gone in the other direction - increasing by almost 30,000 as of June.

In a statement, Luxon said that was of “particular concern” and claimed it was due to the previous Labour Government actions that “emboldened offenders and “created a crime wave”.

The data was collected through the New Zealand Crime and Victims’ Survey. It’s latest survey captured violent crime experienced between July 2022 and June this year.

As of June, 214,737 people had experienced violent crime. The Government’s target was 165,000.

The report, compiled by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet [DPMC], classified the target as “at risk” of not being achieved.

The Government’s deadline to achieve the targets was 2030.

The same “at risk” classification was also given to the target of getting 80% of Year 8 students at or above their expected curriculum level in reading, writing and maths.

The latest data from Term 4 last year, also the target’s baseline, showed just 22% of students were at curriculum in maths and 47% in reading.

The likelihood of having 75% fewer households in emergency housing was considered probable with about 1000 fewer households since the target was established.

There had been a small improvement ED wait times with 70% of patients admitted or discharged within six hours - up from 68% but well short of the 95% target.

Wait times for elective treatment had worsened, with 56% of people waiting less than four months - down on the 62% baseline and heading away from its 95% target.

However, it was still considered feasible. DPMC’s report noted the Government’s interventions in health, including the appointment of a commissioner at Health NZ and the intention to maximise private sector capacity.

There’d been a slight uptick in youth crime, away from the 15% reduction target, but was still deemed feasible.

An extra 6400 people had taken up the Jobseeker benefit since the target was set. The Government intended to reduce the overall number (140,000) by 50,000.

Luxon is addressing the figures during today’s post-Cabinet press conference, where he is joined by Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith.

Auckland CBD crime stats fall

It follows Luxon’s ride-along with Auckland police on Saturday night and yesterday’s media stand-up during which Luxon and Police Minister Mark Mitchell welcomed police data showing assaults were decreasing in Auckland’s CBD.

Luxon and Mitchell spoke to media from Auckland Central police station yesterday to celebrate police data showing a 22% reduction in serious assaults in the Auckland CBD in the period from January to July this year compared to the same period last year.

There had been an 18% reduction in serious assaults resulting in injury in that time as well.

In May, Mitchell chaired the first of now regular meetings between Auckland Council, Kāinga Ora, the Ministry of Social Development, ratepayers’ groups, business associations and social service providers to develop a strategy to improve safety in the city.

He said the co-ordinated approach had led to 97 people being referred to accommodation, addiction and family wellbeing support between July 1 and September 10.

That came alongside efforts to reduce the use of emergency housing, with 68% fewer households in emergency housing in the CBD since May.

That was a reduction from 53 households to 17. Mitchell said it included the closing of two emergency motels.

Mitchell did not describe any link between emergency housing tenants and crime rates.

Luxon said emergency housing tenants often had complex issues and therefore needed support from social services.

Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said she was concerned about the Government’s approach to crime reduction.

“Pushing people out to the suburbs does not address the causes of crime.

“These people need help and the Government has so far spent a year in government cutting funding from frontline services and are yet to announce what will fill the gap now that police are pulling back on mental health callouts.”

