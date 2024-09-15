Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Police Minister Mark Mitchell are set to speak on Auckland crime levels in a press conference today after the PM did a ride-along with officers.

Luxon and Mitchell, holding a media stand-up in Auckland, are expected to talk through the latest police data relating to Auckland’s CBD.

The stand-up, set to start at 3pm

Luxon last night spent several hours with various arms of Auckland police, captured in footage taken by Luxon’s office and sent to journalists.

The video showed Luxon speaking with officers and attending a police checkpoint. He was wearing an orange high-vis vest with “Observer” on the back.

He was seen also checking out police’s Eagle helicopter, as well as riding in a police car.

There was no audio with the video so it was not known what discussions Luxon had with police staff. It’s understood the audio couldn’t be publicly released due to police’s privacy concerns.

In a short video which did have audio, Luxon said he had “huge admiration and respect” for police staff and thanked them for facilitating the ride-along.

Today’s press conference followed the release of national retail crime data that showed there had been 8207 more theft and related offences such as shoplifting, 66 more cases of acts intended to cause injury like assaults and 17 more cases of sexual assaults and related offences in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year - a 17% increase.

Over the five months, shoplifting and theft spiked to 49,505 cases, up from 41,298 last year, and 1670 assault cases were attended by police, an increase from 1604.

The Government is striving to drive down crime rates, particularly in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There was also a total of 106 sexual assaults, up from 89, according to the data.

The data painted an unflattering picture of the Government’s key policy pledge to crack down on retail crime with the introduction of new police initiatives to curb violence and anti-social behaviour.

“Dairy owners are yet to see any meaningful dent in retail crime,” Dairy and Business Owners’ Group chairman Manish Thakkar said last month.

Thakkar acknowledged there had been some “good news” - with robberies and related offences down 5% to 386 cases, and burglaries down 10% to 2636 cases.

“Yes it’s less bad, but it is still bad,” he said.

