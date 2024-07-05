Gurdeep Singh suffered a skull fracture and cuts after teen robbers used a hammer and knife to violently bash and stab him at his South Auckland jewellery shop on Sunday, June 23. Speaking about the attack for the first time, he tells Lincoln Tan he holds their parents accountable.
Speaking about the brutal attack that left him bleeding on the ground, Singh, 50, told the Herald he hasn’t been able to sleep and is feeling anger towards the criminal justice system.
Armed teenage robbers entered Singh’s family-owned jewellery store Pooja Jewellers on Kolmar Road as they were closing that Sunday, and he was hit over the head with a hammer and slashed multiple times as he tried to defend his family and store.
On Thursday, police arrested another 16-year-old male, who appeared in the Manukau Youth Court charged with aggravated robbery, and a 36-year-old woman who was charged with being an accessory after the fact to aggravated robbery, and receiving property.
Singh moved to New Zealand from Punjab in 1986 and said he was the first specialist Punjabi jeweller when his family opened their first jewellery store in 2004.
“I remember everything. I was in my workshop making jewellery and repairing something, then I heard a scream, a few screams,” he said.
“The Government needs to enact laws and have increased police presence in communities like Papatoetoe, where hardworking shop workers and their families are going through a very hard time now due to the recession,” he said.
“It’s very important that the Government takes steps towards enacting legislation for stricter laws.”
He did not agree with the argument that criminals should be treated with compassion just because they came from backgrounds of neglect, violence and abusive families.
“I came to New Zealand 36 years ago with no money, literally slept on the floor using my handbag as my pillow,” he said.