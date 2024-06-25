‘Protecting family and what is ours’: Son used cultural sword to fight off robbers after they attacked dad with hammer

Sunny Singh said he instinctively grabbed the sword to fight off robbers who used a hammer and knife to attack his father. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sunny Singh said he instinctively grabbed the sword to fight off robbers who used a hammer and knife to attack his father. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man who used a Sikh cultural sword to fight off robbers who had attacked his father with a hammer and knife said his “big regret” was “not using the sword” against the offenders.

Sunny Singh’s father, 50-year-old jeweller and owner of Pooja Jewellers Gurdeep Singh Luther suffered a fractured skull following a violent robbery at the family shop on Sunday evening.

In a bid to defend his father and protect his family, 23-year-old Sunny Singh grabbed the sword, which was stored at the back of the Papatoetoe shop, but said his mother restrained him from striking at the robbers.

His father has undergone brain surgery and is currently under observation at Auckland City Hospital.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell visits Gurdeep Singh in hospital on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Police on Tuesday said three offenders, aged 15, 16 and 17, had been charged with aggravated robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of aggravated assault, while the 15-year-old is also facing a charge of assault.

“We were closing the shop and heard a loud bang and saw glass falling out of our door,” Sunny Singh said.

“We saw one guy kicking through, broke the door and came in and started smashing and taking the jewellery and that was when Dad came out and tackled four of them.

“One of them took out a hammer and knife and attacked Dad right in the middle of the head, Dad fell and there was heavy blood flow.”

He said Gurdeep was struck twice on the head and stabbed multiple times as he tried to stop the robbers from entering the shop.

Police and ambulance outside the Pooja Jewellers on Kolmar Road in Papatoetoe on Sunday night. Photo / Baljinder Randhawa Sonu

Singh said at this point his mind “went absolutely numb” and instinctively felt he had to protect his younger sister, mother and a customer with young children who were in the store.

“I grabbed the sword, which we had at the back of the store for self-defence, and used it to protect family and everyone who was inside,” he said.

“Dad was already on the ground, Mum was at the front and I didn’t want any of them to get to my mum or my sister.”

Singh said the sword was cultural, and often carried by grooms at Sikh weddings.

“As a brother and as a son that was my first response to protect them and to fight for what is ours,” he said.

“I am happy that I have managed to save some things, but upset that Dad is in this position right now.”

Local business leaders and family friends Rajesh Goel, Jag Sidhu and Karan Sidhu visiting Gurdeep Singh at the Auckland Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

CCTV footage showed the robbers managed to grab three jewellery boxes from the front and fled, shattering doors and windows.

The footage also showed women and children huddling at the back of the shop as the armed robbers burst through the high-security doors.

Gurdeep ran to confront them and fell back, clutching his head in pain, after being hit repeatedly with a hammer.

Gurdeep was first taken to Middlemore Hospital to be treated for knife wounds and later transferred to Auckland City Hospital where he underwent brain surgery on Monday afternoon.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell visited Gurdeep before the surgery where he assured the family that police were doing all they could to find the offenders.

“If I had one big regret, it’s the fact that I didn’t use the sword on them, I feel one of them should have been hurt after they hurt my dad,” Singh said.

“I feel very upset that Dad got hurt and injured. I just want Dad to be home and safe. Once that is done, we will discuss further on what next steps to take.

“At this point in time, family is priority.”

Local business and community leaders gather outside Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe after a violent aggravated robbery at the store. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Singh said his mother stopped him from using the sword on the offenders.

Gurdeep moved to New Zealand from Punjab in 1986, and his wife joined him in 2000. Both Sunny and his 22-year-old sister are born in New Zealand.

He is active in the Sikh community and is also chairman of the Hunters Corner Town Centre Association.

“As a family, we have three jewellery stores in Auckland and weekends are usually a busy time for the business which is why it is normal that we stayed open a little later on Sundays,” Singh said.

They have been running Pooja Jewellers since 2013, and this is the first time they have experienced a robbery of this nature.

“When it comes to safety, I don’t feel safe at all. The level of crime and violence in Auckland is getting worse,” Singh said.

“I think in terms of safety, it’s just absolutely disgusting and I’d rather not discuss how I actually feel about it.”

Sunny Singh says his family remains traumatized after the violent robbery. Photo / Dean Purcell

Singh said the incident had left the family traumatised.

“For Dad, it’s a long road to recovery. Physical wounds, they can get fixed, but the emotion and trauma, that’s a different story,” he said.

“But my dad’s a strong guy, if he can tackle four guys, I’m sure he can recover from this. He’s one of the strongest guys I know.”

Rajesh Goel, president of the Auckland Indian Retailers Association, said jewellery stores were being targeted by smash-and-grab robbers and this was the third store that had been attacked in Papatoetoe.

The association and Indian community leaders would be meeting on Wednesday night to discuss a response, which he said could include a “strong community protest” and calls for stronger laws.

“No hardworking family in New Zealand should have to face this sought of pain or trauma,” Goel said.

Jag Sidhu, secretary of the Hunters Corner Town Centre Association and a close family friend, said Gurdeep and his family were getting “strong support” from members of the Indian and Sikh communities.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the three youths arrested would appear in Manukau Youth Court and further arrests were likely.

“Let’s be clear, the violent behaviour we have seen play out is totally unacceptable.

“Investigators have worked diligently in recent days and weeks to identify those allegedly responsible and we are continuing to hold them to account.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community,” Bright said.

If you have any information that may assist in locating those involved please contact Police on 105 and reference event number: P059142364.



