Brave jewellery store worker fends off robbers with a sword, investigations into the Interislander’s Aratere get under way and more police hit the Auckland beat.

The Papatoetoe jewellery store owner who was hit on the head with a hammer during last night’s violent armed robbery has suffered a fractured skull, a family spokesman says.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Gurdeep Singh Luther, owner of Pooja Jewellers and also chairman of the Hunters Corner Town Centre Association.

Members of the Indian community met family members outside the shop on Monday morning before visiting the victim at Auckland Hospital.

Jag Sidhu, a close family friend and secretary of the association, said Police Minister Mark Mitchell also visited Gurdeep about 9.45am.

“The minister told us he was concerned at the level of crime and violence that is happening, and assured Gurdeep that police is doing everything they can to make sure the offenders are brought to justice,” Sidhu said.

“With the attackers still at large and still no arrests, the family is obviously still very nervous.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell visits Gurdeep Singh Luther in hospital. Photo / Supplied

Sidhu said Gurdeep was due for neurosurgery this afternoon after scans found that he had suffered a skull fracture.

Dairy & Business Owners crime prevention group chairman Sunny Kaushal who was with the family this morning said he knew the victim well.

“Unfortunately, suffering this fracture means Gurdeep will be on a very long road to recovery,” Kaushal said.

Kaushal said he understood armed offenders entered the store at about 5.45pm and assaulted the shop owner, a family member and a worker.

All three suffered injuries but Gurdeep’s was the most serious.

Local business and community leaders, including Sunny Kaushal, gather outside Pooja Jewellers after a violent aggravated robbery at the store. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“The family is shaken and traumatised after what happened. They came to the shop this morning to speak with some community leaders, after that they went to hospital to be with Gurdeep.”

Kaushal said the family ran several businesses in Papatoetoe, including the jewellery store, and were well-respected in the community.

“We are all shocked about what has happened, but it is a stark reminder that New Zealand is becoming a very violent and dangerous society.

“Crime is getting out of control and needs to be stopped.”

Shocking video footage of the incident showed at least three armed robbers storming the store and attacking the owner about the head with a hammer in front of his terrified family.

As the ordeal unfolds, a customer and three terrified children flee to the back of the store and hide behind the counter while the owner attempts to wrestle the three masked robbers back through the security door.

Police and ambulance outisde the Pooja Jewellers after the armed robbery. Photo / Baljinder Randhawa Sonu

One of three then swings a hammer and strikes the owner in the head while another slices at him with a knife, knocking him to the ground.

The video shows another staff member, now identified as his son, challenging the robbers with a large sword as they retreat from the store, grabbing boxes of jewellery as they flee.

The stunned owner then collapses, clutching a bleeding wound on his head as a frantic woman rushes to his aid.

Gurdeep was transported to Middlemore Hospital and later transferred to Auckland Hospital where he had undergone surgery.

The violent incident happened at Pooja Jewellers on Kolmar Rd, Papatoetoe about 5.45pm on Sunday.

The offenders fled the scene and police say they are still hunting for those responsible.

“Police investigation remains ongoing, no arrests at this stage,” a spokeswoman told the Herald on Monday afternoon.

Last night, police said the Eagle helicopter responded to the area, but the offenders had left in a vehicle and were not located.

Inspector Keki Wilson said police were working to piece together exactly what occurred.

“We are speaking with a number of witnesses...violent incidents like these rightly cause concern and police is committed to holding offenders to account.”

Wilson said inquiries remain ongoing to locate the offenders and their vehicle.

If you have any information that may assist in locating those involved please contact Police on 105 and reference event number: P059142364.
















