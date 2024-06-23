Person seriously injured after incident at South Auckland jewellery store

Police and ambulance outside the Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe after reports of an armed robbery. Photo / Supplied

A person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries after an incident this evening at a South Auckland jewellery store.

The incident happened at Pooja Jewellers on Kolmar Rd, Papatoetoe about 5.45pm.

A St John ambulance spokesman told the Herald they responded to a call about an incident in Papatoetoe and attended with one road manager and two ambulances.

“We transported one patient to Middlemore Hospital in serious condition.”

The Herald has approached police for comment.

More to come