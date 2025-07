A new initiative plans to increase the international student sector and coroner to hear from the family of Malachi Subecz. Video / NZ Herald

Wellington motorists are being told to expect delays after a leaking truck left a trail of spilled diesel from Miramar to Kaiwharawhara.

Police said a “large amount” of diesel had leaked from the truck.

Motorists have been advised to take extra care on roads in the city centre, Miramar and towards Kaiwharawhara.

The areas affected stretch from the capital’s south coast to north of the city.