“We want a change in legislation so that the courts can treat criminals as criminals, even if these criminals are teenagers.”
On Sunday, July 23, Gurdeep Singh, 50, was seriously injured after being struck over the head by a hammer and stabbed in the forehead by teenage robbers at his family-owned Pooja Jewellers store on Kolmar Rd in Papatoetoe.
Three people aged 15, 16 and 17 alleged to have been involved in the attack were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“We feel insecure because, even after making police reports, there has been no progress or arrests,” he said.
“Because of this, we feel like the same criminals could just come back to target us again.”
ACT list member Dr Parmjeet Parma attended the protest. She said she stood with the protesters and wanted to ensure their voices were being heard.
Meanwhile, Hospitality New Zealand partnered with police to run a workshop at SkyCity on Monday to provide businesses with practical advice on safety and crime prevention.
“We want our hospitality and accommodation businesses to be successful. Part of that is working in a safe environment for operators, their staff and customers,” HNZ chief executive Steve Armitage said.
Police National Retail Investigation Support Unit manager Matt Tierney, who spoke at the workshop, told attendees that retail criminals caught by police were all repeat offenders.
The unit had laid 2254 charges against 383 offenders since it started in May 2022, and 534 aggravated robbery offenders had court proceedings initiated against them. A further 99 were going through non-court and youth processes for aggravated robbery over the past 12 months.
Assistant Commissioner Investigations Paul Basham said officers had been focused on providing reassurance to retail business communities.
There has been a spate of aggravated robberies at petrol stations, jewellers and malls in Auckland.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen an increase in aggravated robberies, though not to the same extent we saw with ram raids.
“However, we know some incidents have involved some of the same group of offenders.”
He added that anyone undertaking “such a vicious act” could expect to be “met with the full force of policing”.