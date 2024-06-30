Business leaders Rajesh Goel president of the Auckland Indian Retailers Association (left), Jag Sidhu general secretary (centre) and community member Karan Sidhu (right). Photo / Dean Purcell

Police and ambulance outside the Pooja Jewellers on Kolmar Rd, Papatoetoe, on June 23, 2024, after reports of an armed robbery. Photo / Baljinder Randhawa Sonu

The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of aggravated assault. The 15-year-old is also facing a charge of assault.

Singh suffered a fractured skull, and had to undergo surgery at Auckland City Hospital last Tuesday.

A family friend told the Herald he was discharged on Friday and is “recovering well” at home, where he is being cared for by his family members.

Business and community leaders met last Wednesday evening at a restaurant in Papatoetoe to discuss the incident, where a decision was made to stage a protest.

Auckland Indian Retailers Association general secretary Jag Sidhu said the demonstration will be held at the corner of East Tamaki Rd and Great South Rd in Papatoetoe.

Local business and community leaders gather outside Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe after a violent aggravated robbery at the store. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“It will be a peaceful protest, but it will be one where we want to make our voices heard about wanting legislations to be changed,” Sidhu said.

In a letter to addressed to police, association president Rajesh Goel said it is “a matter of serious concern and worry that our community is feeling a sense of insecurity and fear while doing our businesses in New Zealand”.

Goel said a large number of businesses, particularly dairies, liquor stores, patrol stations and jewellery stores were being targeted by armed offenders “repeatedly with impunity”.

“The situation has become so dangerous that innocent business owners are getting killed or seriously injured in daylight robberies by offenders as young as 13-14 years old,” Goel said.

“Hammer or knife-wielding criminals are today ruling the streets.”

Jewellery store robbery victim Gurdeep Singh is recovering following the violent hammer and knife attack. Photo / Supplied

Goel said the protest was to show solidarity with the victims of retail crime and resentment at the “ever-increasing” thefts, robberies, ram raids and violent crime.

The protestors will mark on Great South Rd to Sutton Cres, before dispersing outside the Papatoetoe recreation centre.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said last week that further arrests were likely.

“Let’s be clear, the violent behaviour we have seen play out is totally unacceptable,” Bright had said.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community.”

A CCTV footage showed Singh’s son, Sunny, fending off the alleged robbers with a large ceremonial sword and pushing back the attackers as his father laid on the ground.

Singh was the chairman of the Papatoetoe local business association and one of his roles was campaigning for the safety of shop owners.

Sunny Singh told the Herald last week he supports the protest, which he will be attending on Tuesday.