Business and community leaders met last Wednesday evening at a restaurant in Papatoetoe to discuss the incident, where a decision was made to stage a protest.
Auckland Indian Retailers Association general secretary Jag Sidhu said the demonstration will be held at the corner of East Tamaki Rd and Great South Rd in Papatoetoe.
“It will be a peaceful protest, but it will be one where we want to make our voices heard about wanting legislations to be changed,” Sidhu said.
In a letter to addressed to police, association president Rajesh Goel said it is “a matter of serious concern and worry that our community is feeling a sense of insecurity and fear while doing our businesses in New Zealand”.
Goel said a large number of businesses, particularly dairies, liquor stores, patrol stations and jewellery stores were being targeted by armed offenders “repeatedly with impunity”.
“The situation has become so dangerous that innocent business owners are getting killed or seriously injured in daylight robberies by offenders as young as 13-14 years old,” Goel said.
“Hammer or knife-wielding criminals are today ruling the streets.”
Goel said the protest was to show solidarity with the victims of retail crime and resentment at the “ever-increasing” thefts, robberies, ram raids and violent crime.
The protestors will mark on Great South Rd to Sutton Cres, before dispersing outside the Papatoetoe recreation centre.
Detective Inspector Karen Bright said last week that further arrests were likely.