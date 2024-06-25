Police have cordoned off Pooja Jewellers in Papatoetoe as they investigate a violent aggravated robbery at the store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Several teenagers have been arrested in connection with violent aggravated robbery of a Papatoetoe jewellery store at the weekend.

A group of masked assailants forced their way into the store on Sunday evening. Video footage of the incident shows the store owner Gurdeep Singh, 50, being hit over the head with a hammer and then collapsing on the floor clutching his bloodied head.

His son then emerges with a large sword and fends the intruders out of the store.

In a statement today, police said they had made numerous arrests while carrying out simultaneous search warrants over recent aggravated robberies across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Today, four arrests have been made over five aggravated robberies at various businesses this month,” police said.

Three of these offenders are facing charges in connection with Sunday’s night jewellery store robbery.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, said five search warrants were carried out in central, south and west Auckland today.

“Today’s action is a result of astute detective work over recent days and weeks,” she said.

“As a result, we have laid charges against three males for the aggravated robbery on Sunday evening, and enquiries are continuing into outstanding offenders.”

All three offenders, aged 15, 16 and 17, have been charged with aggravated robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of aggravated assault, while the 15-year-old is also facing a charge of assault.

Meanwhile, investigators in Auckland City District are also laying charges today.

Detective Inspector Bright says the 15-year-old, charged over the Papatoetoe incident, is also facing further charges over offending further north.

He has been charged with two aggravated robberies and an aggravated burglary that occurred earlier in June.

Those were incidents on June 7 at a Mt Roskill superette, on June 14 at a Sandringham store and on June 15 at a Mt Roskill store respectively.

A 15-year-old male has also been charged with aggravated robbery of a New Windsor superette on June 8.

Bright said investigators’ work continued and further arrests were likely.

“Let’s be clear, the violent behaviour we have seen play out is totally unacceptable,” Bright said.

“Investigators have worked diligently in recent days and weeks to identify those allegedly responsible and we are continuing to hold them to account.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community.”

Singh remains in hospital after undergoing surgery for his injuries.

His family are still coming to terms with the incident which was witnessed by children in the store.

Police Minister Grant Mitchell visited the owner in hospital on Monday and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also planned to contact the injured man.







