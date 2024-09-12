“Police have no tolerance for this type of crime or intimidation in our communities.”

The victim described in a social media post having her headscarf snatched from behind by her attacker, who shouted at her to “go back to your own country”.

She also claimed her neck was left with marks from the force of the scarf being yanked from her head.

She said several bystanders did not intervene even after she was thrown to the ground and kicked, suffering injuries to her face, back and ribs.

When she reported the assault to police, she discovered none of the bystanders who witnessed the assault had contacted them.

Concerns over hate-related crimes

The assault follows increasing concerns about hate-related crimes in Auckland.

Last week a bus driver was attacked in a racially charged tirade by passengers refusing to pay for public transport.

A passenger said to the driver: “This is my country, you are my servant”, and then punched him.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in July after an attack on a schoolboy with a metal rod on an Auckland bus.

Of the 9351 hate incidents reported between January 2022 and January 2024, more than a third targeted people of Asian descent, followed by 8.9% aimed at people of colour and 7.2% targeting Maori.

Auckland had more than 3700 cases reported, the highest among all major centres, according to the police study Te Raranga initiative.

Auckland Central safety has come under scrutiny in recent years after several violent incidents including multiple fatal shootings, ram raids and smash-and-grabs.

But from last December to March 2024, there had been an 11% reduction in overall reported victimisation in the city centre.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or had any information, to contact police.

They urged the public to call 111 immediately if they encountered suspicious people, cars or situations and keep their distance for safety reasons.

