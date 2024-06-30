The schoolboy had three teeth knocked out and a further two teeth damaged after he was randomly attacked on the bus in Auckland.
A woman used a metal rod to attack a 16-year-old boy on an Auckland bus.
The victim lost three teeth and damaged two more in the attack, which involved the woman yelling racial slurs.
Police are investigating the incident.
A 16-year-old boy schoolboy has been left with facial injuries after a brutal attack by a woman with a steel rod on an Auckland bus.
Only one person intervened in the racially motivated attack at around 9am on Friday, which resulted in the boy having three teeth knocked out and a further two teeth damaged.
“I was taking the bus to Panmure, and just past Pakuranga Plaza, a woman started verbally abusing me and then immediately started to physically abuse me,” the schoolboy, who asked not to be named, told the Herald.
The woman started yelling racial slurs at the Chinese-New Zealand boy before attacking him with a metal rod, unprovoked.
If anyone witnessed the incident they can contact police on 105 and quote file number 240628/8342, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.