“I was just listening to music, scrolling my phone, and then it happened.

“She just stood up and hit me.”

The schoolboy has lived in New Zealand for seven years, almost half his life, and said this was the first time he had experienced a racially motivated attack.

The metal rod that was used to attack a young boy on an Auckland bus on Friday. Photo / File.

“I completely lost three [teeth] and I’ve broken two.”

“I can’t repair them right now... I have to wait for the wound to heal.”

He felt “embarrassed” following the attack as he would likely have to wear fake teeth until he turned 18.

Although there were over 10 people on the bus, only one person intervened in the attack.

“A 75-year-old gentleman at the back helped me to control the woman and get in the middle of her.”

The woman jumped off the bus at the Williams Ave bus stop in Pakuranga and ran away.

“We shouted at the driver, don’t open the door, but he opened the door and she ran away.”

He thought the woman was in her 40s, with a large build dressed in all black.

“I feel a bit fearful, this time it was a stick, next time who knows what’s going to happen, maybe a knife?” he said.

The boy hoped that sharing his story would encourage to people to intervene if they saw someone being assaulted.

“Be careful on the bus, protect yourself, and hopefully when it happens around them and people can stand up and help.”

Police are investigating the assault against the schoolboy on a bus in the Panmure area on Friday, June 28. Photo / File

He didn’t think the woman had been found yet, and police confirmed they continuing to look into the matter.

Police confirmed they are investigating an assault on a bus in the Panmure area on June 28.

“At about 9.15am the victim was on a bus heading from Howick towards Auckland City.

“A woman has then got on the bus before assaulting the victim with an object,” a police spokesperson said.

The victim received serious injuries and the offender got off the bus before police arrived, a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended the scene and helped organise a dentist for the patient.

If anyone witnessed the incident they can contact police on 105 and quote file number 240628/8342, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.