Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

The damning review of a law change that could ‘worsen the safety, stability, and well-being of our children’

Derek Cheng
By
5 mins to read
Childrens Minister Karen Chhour spoke about the Government's plan for Young Offender Military Academies, which will be run by Oranga Tamariki. Video / Mark Mitchell

Oranga Tamariki officials have delivered a scathing rebuke of the Government’s upcoming law change, saying it could cripple the trust built up with Māori communities and put vulnerable children at greater risk.

“A repeal of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics