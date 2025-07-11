Police are continuing to investigate the incident. “The investigation team will continue to keep all the families updated as these investigations make progress,” said Hassan.

“Police is focused on running a comprehensive investigation and it will take time for this important process to be completed.”

Last Saturday, Hassan said police had signalled the driver to stop “due to the manner of driving”.

Police named Elliot Ellis New as the teenager who died in the crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The vehicle fled and was not being pursued at the time of the crash. A short time later, the vehicle lost control and crashed, coming to rest upside down against a residential property.”

Four nearby police staff – who had been seizing a separate vehicle – heard the crash and responded immediately, finding the vehicle and providing first aid to those inside.

“This is a horrific incident with devastating consequences for the young people involved. It is extremely fortunate that no other members of the public were injured ... at the heart of this is a tragic decision to flee police.

“We want to reiterate – if you are signalled to stop, please pull over. No life is worth the risk.”

Nearby residents told the Herald they heard a vehicle travelling at speed just before the crash.

“It was just insane the speed they were going,” one said.

Photos from the scene showing where the vehicle left the road appeared to show it had cleared a stream before coming to rest against the house, where an occupant said all four teens had to be cut from the vehicle.

Four people were taken to Auckland City Hospital, two each were in critical and serious conditions, a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said on June 28.