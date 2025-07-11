Four nearby police staff – who had been seizing a separate vehicle – heard the crash and responded immediately, finding the vehicle and providing first aid to those inside.
“This is a horrific incident with devastating consequences for the young people involved. It is extremely fortunate that no other members of the public were injured ... at the heart of this is a tragic decision to flee police.
“We want to reiterate – if you are signalled to stop, please pull over. No life is worth the risk.”
Nearby residents told the Herald they heard a vehicle travelling at speed just before the crash.
“It was just insane the speed they were going,” one said.
Photos from the scene showing where the vehicle left the road appeared to show it had cleared a stream before coming to rest against the house, where an occupant said all four teens had to be cut from the vehicle.