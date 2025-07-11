Advertisement
Kumeū crash: Teen who died identified as Elliot Ellis New, police continue investigations

The teenager who died after a vehicle crashed into a house near Kumeū has been identified by police as Elliot Ellis New of Whangamatā.

Ellis was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to stop for police before crashing into a property at high speed on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Auckland

