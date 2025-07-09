Emergency services were called to a serious car versus motorbike crash in Hamilton yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person died in a crash between a car and a dirtbike in central Hamilton yesterday.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person had died following a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Willoughby St and Mill St yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a crash at around 3.25pm.

“Sadly, the rider of the dirtbike received critical injuries and was transported to hospital, where they later died,” police said.