Tens of thousands of “chronically absent” students are missing weeks of school – and the Education Review Office (ERO) says it has reached crisis point.
In the past decade, chronic truancy has doubled in secondary schools and nearly tripled in primary schools.
A new report released today, “Left Behind: How do we get our chronically absent students back to school?”, reveals more than 80,000 students missed more than three weeks of school in Term 2 this year.
The ERO, tasked with reviewing and publicly reporting on the quality of education and care of students in New Zealand, is calling out the system set up to get those young people affected back to school – labelling it ineffective.
ERO head of Education Evaluation Centre, Ruth Shinoda, said: “The number of students who are chronically absent from school is at crisis point and is damaging students’ futures.
“Over half of students who are chronically absent from school do not go on to achieve NCEA Level 2. They have higher rates of offending, are more likely to be victims of crime and are more likely to live in social and emergency housing as adults.”
A chronically absent student is one who misses more than 30% of school a term – more than three days a fortnight.
In 2015, the percentage of chronic absence reported in Term 2 was 5%. This year, that figure stood at 10%, with one in 10 students determined to be chronically absent.
“The ERO report states that there is a lack of understanding of the implications of truancy, interventions are occurring too late and only once non-attendance is firmly embedded, and that there is inadequate information sharing between agencies which puts strain on attendance services.
“We’re setting frameworks for timely interventions from schools, and I’ve directed the Ministry of Education, with the active co-operation of the Ministry for Social Development, Oranga Tamariki, police, Kāinga Ora, and Te Puni Kōkiri to develop robust information-sharing agreements so that staff can share appropriate information once a student has been identified as needing support.”
The report also says that schools had difficulties with the “complex and costly” prosecution process.
“I have directed the ministry to take a more active role in the prosecution. I reserve the right to look at an infringement scheme in the future if this approach doesn’t work,” Seymour said.
The MoE is also internally reviewing the effectiveness of its support for the Attendance Service, he said.
Post Primary Teachers’ Association president Chris Abercrombie said governments need to be brave enough to address underlying causes of chronic non-attendance, including poverty, housing insecurity and mental health.