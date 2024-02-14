Voyager 2023 media awards
School attendance: David Seymour takes on truancy crackdown, proposes more use of fines for parents

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon holds post-Cabinet press conference

Associate Education Minister David Seymour is eyeing up moves to crack down on truancy by prosecuting and fining more parents whose children are frequently absent from school.

Seymour has been given the responsibility

