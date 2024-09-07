Advertisement
Politics

Which former National MPs have been chosen for important government positions?

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
The Government has appointed former National Party ministers Simon Bridges, Sir Bill English and Steven Joyce - among others - to important positions impacting transport, social housing and infrastructure. Photo / Michael Craig

  • The Government has appointed several former National Party ministers into key roles in Pharmac, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and the TAB NZ, as well as several reviews.
  • Among them are former Prime Minister Sir Bill English, former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett, former Finance Minister Steven Joyce and former National Party leader Simon Bridges.
  • While hiring former MPs is not new or limited to just one party, it does come with a risk of eroding trust in politicians.

Appointments on merit or a degree of nepotism – or maybe both?

That is the key question whenever a new government sweeps into power and appoints former MPs or ministers to key positions.

In the

Save

