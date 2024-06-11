Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

The billion dollar problems with Kāinga Ora and why plans to fix it might make the problem worse

Thomas Coughlan
By
24 mins to read
The Government landlord is in the spotlight. Photo / Nate McKinnon

The Government landlord is in the spotlight. Photo / Nate McKinnon

On the spectrum of business models, selling something expensive to people who can’t afford it lands somewhere between foolish and impossible (unless you’re a bank in which case such it can be rather lucrative).

Kāinga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics