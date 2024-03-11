NZ Herald's Tim McCready leads Heart of the City CEO, Viv Beck, Auckland Chamber CEO, Simon Bridges and Committee for Auckland Director, Mark Thomas in a discussion on the pain points plaguing Auckland's infrastructure. Video / NZ Herald

Simon Bridges, the former National Party leader and Transport Minister, has been appointed the chair of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

The appointment was made by Transport Minister Simeon Brown and announced today. Bridges has been appointed for a term of three years.

“Simon brings extensive experience and knowledge in transport policy and governance to the role. He will have a strong focus on delivery and outcomes and ensure that NZTA is working to implement the Government Policy Statement on land transport, which will provide the infrastructure New Zealanders need,” Brown said.

“Transport is a critical part of the Government’s plan for economic growth and productivity, and I look forward to working closely with Simon over the coming years to deliver the Government’s transport objectives,” he said.

Bridges was first elected to Parliament in 2008, winning the seat of Tauranga by beating a challenge from NZ First leader and current Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters. Peters did not hold the seat at the time, having lost it at the prior election. Bridges’ victory, combined with NZ First falling below the 5 per cent threshold, meant the party disappeared from Parliament until the next election.

In 2014, Bridges was made Transport Minister, implementing a roading-intensive policy not unlike what the current National Government is keen to roll out. He won the National leadership in 2018, after the resignation of Bill English, but lost it in a coup in 2020. Bridges was considered likely to return to the leadership in 2021, when then National leader Judith Collins appeared to be losing her grip on power.

As it happened, Bridges never officially declared his candidacy, reaching an agreement with Christopher Luxon that saw Bridges become the party’s finance spokesman.

Bridges is currently the head of the Auckland Business Chamber, having retired from Parliament in 2022.

