Hamilton-based National list MP David Bennett gave his valedictory speech on Wednesday.

Hamilton-based National list MP David Bennett highlighted not only Hamilton’s, but the Waikato’s “unlimited potential” as he officially signed off from duty.

Bennett announced his retirement from politics in July last year to spend more time with his family, including his partner Nicky Preston and their 1-year-old daughter Julia.

In his valedictory speech on Wednesday, Bennett said he stood for Hamilton East in 2004 to build the road from Hamilton to Auckland.

“I wanted to build the Chicago of New Zealand, an industrial heartland city.”

He said Hamilton had suffered “at the butt of many jokes” over time.

“Some thought of us as a Cowtown, a bogan capital, and, more recently, as the city of the future. Hamilton, for too long, hadn’t had its fair share.”

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church, Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka, Hamilton-based list MP David Bennett and Taupō MP Louise Upston at the K'aute Pasifika Village opening in Hamilton earlier this year. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Now with the Expressway connecting Hamilton to Auckland things started to change.

“Hamilton could have easily been bypassed like inland cities around the world. Instead, we have connected through infrastructure to the population centre of Auckland and the export and import centre of Tauranga. As industry relocates to Hamilton, we are seeing Penrose move to Pūkete,” Bennett said.

“Head offices are now coming to the city. Hamilton is booming.”

Looking ahead, Bennett said Hamilton and the Waikato are places to keep an eye on.

“The Waikato has unlimited potential. It has land to grow on. It has an iwi willing to invest. It has the population to deliver results. It has the natural resources to continue to be the food bowl and energy hub of New Zealand,” Bennett said.

David Bennett (right) with Tim Macindoe (left), Simon Bridges and Louise Upston in 2017 when they first mapped out the future of a road vital to Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

“In Hamilton, we have demonstrated the power of promoting location and connecting with other centres, building infrastructure, and welcoming a diverse and growing population.

“Both Hamilton and Tauranga will be bigger than Wellington in the next decade ... Every dollar spent in Hamilton and Tauranga on infrastructure provides a significantly greater return for New Zealand than anywhere else in the country. Hamilton can be the link for Taranaki, Manawatū, and Hawke’s Bay to Auckland.”

Taking stock of his time in Parliament and possibly making a reference to the speech of fellow outgoing MP Labour’s Jamie Strange, Bennett said he “defined success” by the projects he advocated for.

“The Waikato Expressway, the internal ring-route road for Hamilton - just like Melbourne and Moscow. Hamilton as the first broadband city, new secondary schools in the fast-growing north of the electorate, the velodrome and a rebuilt Waikato Hospital campus ...

“I am proud of having voted for marriage equality and abortion reform. One of my passions has been advocating for a more open immigration system. Migrants bring aspiration, a competitive spirit, and they value education. Hamilton’s success is very much linked with welcoming migrants to our city.”

David Bennett and Judith Collins watching races in Hawke's Bay in 2020. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said one of his “special memories” involved a group of Afghan interpreters.

“Many of the interpreters were relocated to Hamilton, and they were deeply proud of their service. However, they were not entitled to wear any medals. We enabled them to get medals, and now they wear them with pride at Anzac Day services.”

In signing off, Bennett said he feels like he is leaving Hamilton in good hands, giving National’s Hamilton East candidate and current Hamilton City councillor Ryan Hamilton “his best wishes”.

“Recent announcements of the Cambridge to Piarere extension of the Waikato Expressway, Southern Links, and the ‘Shane Reti Medical School’ have meant my job in this House is done.”

Bennett was first elected to Parliament in 2005 as an MP for Hamilton East. He held the seat until 2020 when he lost the election with a 2973 margin to Labour’s Jamie Strange. He has since served the city as a list MP.

In the previous National Government under Bill English, he was Minister of Racing, Veterans’ Affairs and Food Safety, and was Associate Minister of Transport and Immigration.