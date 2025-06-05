This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young” and save your preferences.
Welcome to Inside Politics. It is unfortunate when polls appear to show conflicting results, as the 1News Verian poll and the RNZReid poll did this week, within hours of each other. But the polls are much closer than they might appear.
Converted to an election result, the 1News poll would have returned the three-way coalition Government of National, Act and NZ First, whereas RNZ’s poll would have seen Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori with enough support to form a Government.
One of the most interesting features of both polls was the lift in the fortunes of NZ First. Last election, it polled 6.08% of the party vote, while in this week’s polls, which were both taken in the week after the Budget, the party scored 8% and 9.1%.
He has clearly got plenty of fight in him, and the party is maintaining a high profile in its so-called War on Woke (pregnant “women”, not pregnant “people”) and in Shane Jones’ unapologetic promotion of the mining and resources sector.
According to WorkSafe’s numbers, there were 62 workplace deaths last year and an estimated 750 to 900 work-related deaths caused by long-term exposure to hazards and illness caused by acute injury (so 15 deaths a week at a conservative estimate), plus 5000 to 6000 hospitalisations each year due to work-related ill health.
As the Council of Trade Unions economist and Labour Party luminary Craig Renney put it, the latest WorkSafe changes were made without a regulatory impact statement to see who would be affected, and without proper consultation.
And it was on top of other measures, including removing fair pay agreements, removing protections for the living wage in Government contracts, bringing back 90-day trials, pay deductions for partial strikes and removing access for some employees to personal grievance claims.
Van Velden justified her moves on WorkSafe by saying: “A culture where the regulator is feared for its punitive actions rather than appreciated for its ability to provide clear and consistent guidance is not conducive to positive outcomes in the workplace.”
He previously worked for Social Development Minister Louise Upston and for Judith Collins when she was National Party leader.
One of the unanswered questions so far is how far up the police food chain the complaint went and, if it was to Police HQ, why the Beehive was not notified. Police Commissioner Richard Chambers was quick to distance himself from the issue this morning, saying none of it occurred on his watch.
Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke then sought the leave of the House to move a non-debatable motion asking the House to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Waikato-Tainui raupatu settlement (over which Bolger presided).
It takes only one objection to prevent such a motion and, churlishly, NZ First leader Winston Peters objected, saying it could get repetitive if they did it for all settlements. Brownlee accepted the objection, but noted it had been the first settlement.
• Helen Clark will moderate a web discussion on global affairs today at the Helen Clark Foundation with Phil Goff and Tim Groser, both former Trade Ministers and former diplomats. (See Jamie Ensor’s story below, piecing together Goff’s last few hours as High Commissioner to London.)
• Three former politicians were honoured in the King’s Birthday honours list. Two former National Party Finance Ministers, Steven Joyce and Ruth Richardson, were made Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit, while former Labour Party minister Dover Samuels was made a Companion of the King’s Service Order.
Quote unquote
“You can show sympathy and love for all Muslim countries” – Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern reveals in her memoir what she told Donald Trump when he telephoned after the mosque massacres in 2109, asking if there was anything America could do.
Micro quiz
Who launched a road-cone tipline on Sunday? (Answer at the bottom of this article.)
Brickbat
Goes to Minister Chris Bishop for making a fuss about the overtly political response to Stan Walker’s performance of Māori ki te Ao at the Aotearoa Music Awards, including Toitū te Tiriti flags being waved. “What a load of crap,” Bishop said. He was there as the plus-one to Arts and Culture Minister Paul Goldsmith, who was unfussed. In his favour, Bishop is one of the few ministers who is devoted to NZ music – and he was quick to acknowledge his poor behaviour.
Bouquet
Goes to Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka for tightening up on persistently disruptive tenants in state houses, with a 600% rise in warnings.