Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says a Government directive to crack down on abusive Kāinga Ora tenants has been a success, citing improved tenant behaviour.
Potaka said Kāinga Ora’s Sustaining Tenancies Framework, which was ended in March last year, had effectively allowed tenants tostay in a Kāinga Ora home regardless of abusive or disruptive activity.
“Living in a taxpayer-funded social house is a privilege,” Potaka said.
“The vast majority of social housing tenants are respectful of their home and courteous to their neighbours, but unfortunately they are let down by a small minority who threaten and abuse their neighbours or wilfully damage their home.”
“In January 2024, it took an average of 60 days to take action in response to a complaint. In April 2025 it had reduced to less than 12 days,” he said.
This data showed tenants were taking the warnings seriously, Potaka said.
“The Government is taking an approach that ultimately benefits everyone involved, by reducing negative behaviour through formal warnings and following through with real consequences in the rare circumstances that behaviour doesn’t improve.”