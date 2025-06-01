Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

In the past 10 months, 63 Kāinga Ora tenancies had been terminated because of abusive, threatening, or persistently disruptive behaviour, Potaka said.

There had also been a 600% increase in formal warnings when compared to the previous financial year, with 1463 issued in 2024/25 so far, Potaka said.

“Around 80% of warnings - known as Section 55a notices - have been first notices and 18% were second notices. Third notices, which can trigger the end of a tenancy, made up just 2% of warnings.

“I’m also pleased to see that the time taken to address complaints to Kāinga Ora about tenant behaviour has reduced significantly.

“In January 2024, it took an average of 60 days to take action in response to a complaint. In April 2025 it had reduced to less than 12 days,” he said.

This data showed tenants were taking the warnings seriously, Potaka said.

“The Government is taking an approach that ultimately benefits everyone involved, by reducing negative behaviour through formal warnings and following through with real consequences in the rare circumstances that behaviour doesn’t improve.”

- RNZ