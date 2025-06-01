The International Visitor Levy (IVL) is paid by about 60% of foreign visitors, creating a money pot of about $190 million a year - more if the Government achieves the tourism growth it wants.
By law, it has to be spent on tourism or conservation, but the Government has used it to improve the Crown account by swapping IVL money for Crown funding in those portfolios.
Eight months after the IVL rate rose from $35 to $100, Budget 2025 revealed how some of the money from the higher rate will boost overall funding for tourism and conservation.
A bigger stream of money from a higher tax on foreign visitors is providing $20 million a year for the cash-strapped Department of Conservation(DoC) - but the Government is using a much larger amount to help inch closer to surplus.
The Government is still doing this, but has softened the amount by returning $8m a year in savings back to DoC in Budget 2025 from a previous "funding switch”. This is a move that replaces Crown funding with revenue from the higher IVL rate, leaving overall investment standing still.
Environmentalists also describe the amount of money for biodiversity protection in Budget 2025 as woefully inadequate.
DoC is short an estimated $1.65 billion a year for what it needs to meet its biodiversity objectives. The $20m boost from the IVL is only 1.2% of that, and only about 16% of the additional IVL revenue from the higher rate.
The final third might all go to boosting tourism-related funding; Potaka told the Herald the 50:50 split for conservation and tourism will be maintained for spending the IVL pot, instead of indications last year it might all go to DoC.
Those in the tourism sector can at least rely on $35m from the IVL pot; Budget 2025 confirmed a continuation of this annual top-up for each tourism and DoC respectively.
Tourism Minister Louise Upston wouldn’t say whether the sector can expect a further increase from what’s left in the IVL pot.
Upston said recently the investments for the year will be revealed in the Tourism Growth Roadmap. She added there are more ways to fund infrastructure than with IVL money.
‘No BS’ Budget = No Biodiversity Spend
DoC made several cuts in Budget 2025 to balance its books, including axing Predator Free 2050 Limited (and folding the work directly into DoC, saving $3.6m), and closing the Nature Heritage Fund (saving $1.3m) for buying and acquiring land for public conservation.
DoC is also restructuring (saving $5m), with hundreds of jobs to be disestablished and fewer ones created, shedding 68 roles in all.
This comes amid a biodiversity crisis: 94% of our reptile species, 82% of bird species, 80% of bat species, 76% of freshwater fish species, and 46% of plant species either face extinction or are at risk of being threatened with extinction.
“There’s a lot of species loss from predators,” Potaka told the Herald recently.
“I think the estimate was 60,000 a day, 25 million a year, native birds killed. Imagine if you had another 25 million birds every year in New Zealand.”
“New Zealand already has the highest species extinction rate in the world, and we’re just watching it happen like a slow-motion car crash,” World Wide Fund for Nature chief executive Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb said.
She called it the No BS (No Biodiversity Spend) Budget.
“It is utterly astounding that, in the midst of a climate and biodiversity emergency, this Government is ploughing over $200 million into underwriting new gas fields, scrapping funds that protect our declining native species and ecosystems, and significantly defunding the Predator Free 2050 initiative.
“It just makes no economic sense that we’re continually neglecting our greatest asset, and wilfully making decisions that are going to cost us more in the long-run.”
Potaka said protecting biodiversity wasn’t just the Government’s responsibility.
“It’s actually across a number of societal players whether that’s iwi or hapu and marae, regional and territorial authorities. Ultimately it’s the business of all New Zealanders.
“If every person had five traps they looked after in this country, there would be a lot of traps in place.”
The Government is also re-balancing the economy towards growth, saying there’s been too much emphasis on bureaucracy and environmental protections.
Forest and Bird general manager for advocacy Richard Capie said this points to a “massive disconnect”.
“They’re putting out an implementation plan for feedback, saying how important our biodiversity is to our economy and our society and our future. But that’s happening in a vacuum from wider government policy,” he said.