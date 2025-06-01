It complies with the law (the IVL must be spent on conservation or tourism) as long as the Crown funding being switched is from the conservation or tourism sectors.

Tourism, conservation, and local government stakeholders overwhelmingly object to this, however, saying the IVL should be used to swell the amount of total spending.

Photo / 123rf

Environmentalists also describe the amount of money for biodiversity protection in Budget 2025 as woefully inadequate.

DoC is short an estimated $1.65 billion a year for what it needs to meet its biodiversity objectives. The $20m boost from the IVL is only 1.2% of that, and only about 16% of the additional IVL revenue from the higher rate.

Budget 2025 also allocated $4m to DoC for improvements to the Milford Road corridor, the first sign of a Government response to a multi-year, $16.5m look into Milford Sound over-tourism.

All up, a total of $67m of IVL money is boosting DoC’s coffers in 2025/26:

$4m for Milford Road improvements;

$8m a year for four years returned from a previous funding switch;

$20m a year from additional IVL revenue;

a continuation of the $35m annual top-up from before the IVL rate was raised.

“Conservation will be better off because of the increased IVL allocation of Budget 2025,” Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said in a statement.

The higher IVL rate is expected to see the total revenue pot grow from $62.5m to $190m this year. This means roughly a third of it is boosting DoC’s funding.

Another third appears to be banked as “savings” for the Crown (last year’s Budget saved $70.6m a year from the funding switch, minus the $8m returned to DoC in this year’s Budget).

Photo / Mike Scott

No extra boost for tourism - yet

The final third might all go to boosting tourism-related funding; Potaka told the Herald the 50:50 split for conservation and tourism will be maintained for spending the IVL pot, instead of indications last year it might all go to DoC.

Those in the tourism sector can at least rely on $35m from the IVL pot; Budget 2025 confirmed a continuation of this annual top-up for each tourism and DoC respectively.

Tourism Minister Louise Upston wouldn’t say whether the sector can expect a further increase from what’s left in the IVL pot.

“I will release my Tourism Growth Roadmap in the coming weeks. Alongside this, I will provide more detail on the technical decisions related to the Budget,” she said in a statement.

She has made about $60m worth in IVL-funded tourism announcements so far this year, but recently confirmed to the Herald that these were all funding switches. This essentially means the initiatives were going to be Crown-funded, but are now being funded by the IVL.

Meanwhile local government and tourism groups have been crying out for more investment, especially for roading and water infrastructure, as the Government pushes for more tourists.

Upston said recently the investments for the year will be revealed in the Tourism Growth Roadmap. She added there are more ways to fund infrastructure than with IVL money.

‘No BS’ Budget = No Biodiversity Spend

DoC made several cuts in Budget 2025 to balance its books, including axing Predator Free 2050 Limited (and folding the work directly into DoC, saving $3.6m), and closing the Nature Heritage Fund (saving $1.3m) for buying and acquiring land for public conservation.

DoC is also restructuring (saving $5m), with hundreds of jobs to be disestablished and fewer ones created, shedding 68 roles in all.

This comes amid a biodiversity crisis: 94% of our reptile species, 82% of bird species, 80% of bat species, 76% of freshwater fish species, and 46% of plant species either face extinction or are at risk of being threatened with extinction.

“There’s a lot of species loss from predators,” Potaka told the Herald recently.

“I think the estimate was 60,000 a day, 25 million a year, native birds killed. Imagine if you had another 25 million birds every year in New Zealand.”

He wants DoC to be financially sustainable by next year, and the department is looking at new revenue-gathering streams including charging access to iconic sites, which Upston supports at least for foreigners.

Photo / Mark Mitchell

Potaka is currently seeking feedback on DoC’s biodiversity and predator-free strategies, but conservationists say there’s only so much you can do if there’s not enough money underpinning them.

“New Zealand already has the highest species extinction rate in the world, and we’re just watching it happen like a slow-motion car crash,” World Wide Fund for Nature chief executive Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb said.

She called it the No BS (No Biodiversity Spend) Budget.

“It is utterly astounding that, in the midst of a climate and biodiversity emergency, this Government is ploughing over $200 million into underwriting new gas fields, scrapping funds that protect our declining native species and ecosystems, and significantly defunding the Predator Free 2050 initiative.

“It just makes no economic sense that we’re continually neglecting our greatest asset, and wilfully making decisions that are going to cost us more in the long-run.”

Potaka said protecting biodiversity wasn’t just the Government’s responsibility.

“It’s actually across a number of societal players whether that’s iwi or hapu and marae, regional and territorial authorities. Ultimately it’s the business of all New Zealanders.

“If every person had five traps they looked after in this country, there would be a lot of traps in place.”

The Government is also re-balancing the economy towards growth, saying there’s been too much emphasis on bureaucracy and environmental protections.

Forest and Bird general manager for advocacy Richard Capie said this points to a “massive disconnect”.

“They’re putting out an implementation plan for feedback, saying how important our biodiversity is to our economy and our society and our future. But that’s happening in a vacuum from wider government policy,” he said.

“You’ve got Fast-Track, resource management reforms, weakening of protections in the Hauraki Gulf, provisions to sell off conservation land. The policies will exploit, dispose of, or revalue the very land that’s meant to be looked after.

“That’s the big elephant in the room. How does coal-mining kiwi habitat on the Denniston Plateau fit with a plan to protect our biodiversity?”

