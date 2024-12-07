Home / New Zealand / Politics

'Huge shift in values': How Govt is squeezing more money from conservation land

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
  • The Department of Conservation (DoC) is $1.65 billion short every year on what it needs to cover its responsibilities – and that’s just for biodiversity
  • Conservation Minister Tama Potaka is driving a series of proposals to swell DoC’s coffers, including higher fees for popular huts and campsites
  • Environmental advocates say an overhaul is needed, but are nervous about what squeezing money out of public land will mean for protecting nature

The days of freebies and cheapies on public land are looking increasingly numbered as the Government looks to overhaul the conservation system and inject much-needed cash into the Department of Conservation.

Proposals include new charges for access and carparks at popular sites, more commercial activity – such as forestry – on public conservation land (PCL), and higher fees for using PCL for commercial and recreational users alike.

Department of Conservation (DoC) officials have even suggested charging

Save

