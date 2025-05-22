Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Budget 2025: Government offers $200m for would-be gas investors

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ryan Bridge and an expert panel break down Budget 2025

The Government is setting aside $200 million to co-invest in new gas fields, to show investors it is prepared to have “skin in the game”.

Resources Minister Shane Jones said the contingency fund, over four years, signalled a willingness for the Crown to take a commercial stake of 10% to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy