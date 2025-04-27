Advertisement
New Zealand / Politics

New Tourism Minister Louise Upston on more tourists, higher wages, infrastructure and who pays for it

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Christopher Luxon and Tourism Minister Louise Upston speak to the media at the SkyCity Convention Centre.
  • The Government wants tourism to play a major role in boosting economic growth in the short term, and in doubling export earnings by 2034.
  • Tourism Minister Louise Upston has made several recent funding announcements to boost tourism from International Visitor Levy money, but these are not additional money for the sector.
  • Upston says some additional money is on the way, however, and also supports charging international visitors for visiting tourism hotspots, such as Milford Sound.

New Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has made $60 million of funding announcements since taking over the portfolio in January, but none represent additional funding for the sector.

The money, from the International Visitor Levy (IVL), is instead , which improves the Crown account while overall spending for the sector stands still.

