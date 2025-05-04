Government asking for public feedback on landmark Predator Free 2050 strategy

New Zealand's Predator Free 2050 programme aims to wipe out all rats, stoats and possums in the country by 2050. Photo / File

New revenue streams

The draft plan proposes creating a “biodiversity investment prospectus” – to entice funding from external partners to co-fund or invest, reducing “reliance on direct funding from rates and taxes”.

“The biodiversity investment prospectus would outline a set of investment ready priority projects to a range of potential funders, including businesses, philanthropists, NGOs and iwi, and seek their investment or co-funding,” the document says.

“This might include seeking investment from infrastructure funders for nature-based solutions that provide multiple benefits for climate change, flood protection and biodiversity.”

DOC would also review the fee schedules and processes for existing use of public conservation land and water activities, the document says.

“We need to ensure that those who benefit from using these areas contribute at an appropriate level to their maintenance and to protecting and restoring biodiversity.”

Predator Free 2050 was created in 2016 under John Key’s National Government.

It has an ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats and mustelids from New Zealand.

There are more 4300 species that are threatened with extinction or at risk of becoming threatened in New Zealand.

Officials say many more species are likely to be threatened – but conservationists currently lack the information needed to assess their threat status.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The key areas the Government is seeking feedback on are the list of target predators and establishing a new set of goals to achieve by 2030.

Under the 2020 strategy, seven interim goals were set for 2025. The discussion document shows one of those goals has been achieved and says officials are on track to reach another four goals.

The document also addresses feral cats. The review would consider whether feral cats should be included national target species list.

“If it is agreed that feral cats should be included, management tools and approaches will be considered as part of implementation planning.”

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka urged New Zealanders to read the documents and provide feedback

“Our beloved biodiversity provides a world-class wealth of environmental and economic benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“However, more than 4000 of our precious species are threatened or at risk of extinction so we must work harder and smarter to protect biodiversity.”

He said new eradication tools and methods along side impressive community trapping efforts were delivering significant results.

“It’s time to take stock and ensure we are focused on achieving the right things together for the next five years.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.