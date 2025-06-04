Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s press secretary resigns amid allegations of recording sex workers

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and former press secretary Michael Forbes (left). Photo / Mark Mitchell

The deputy chief press secretary to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has resigned after “serious and concerning” allegations were made against him.

A Stuff report says Michael Forbes allegedly recorded audio and took photographs of women in compromising positions without their consent.

The Herald has asked Forbes for comment. Forbes declined

