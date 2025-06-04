He said it did not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution and the case was filed. He confirmed officers spoke with “the individual” as part of police’s investigation.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson said the office first became aware of the allegations by a journalist at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Forbes has been temporarily working in Luxon’s office recently and had previously worked as press secretary for Social Development Minister Louise Upston during the time of the alleged behaviour.

“The matters were immediately raised with Ministerial Services and the Prime Minister was informed that evening,” said the spokesperson.

“The allegations were serious and concerning. They were discussed with the staff member on the evening of June 3 and it was clear their employment was untenable.

“It was agreed that the staff member was stood down that evening and they resigned the following morning. Had the staff member not resigned, we expect their employment would have been terminated after a short investigation.

“As this is an employment matter between the individual and Ministerial Services, the Prime Minister will not be able to comment further.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and former press secretary Michael Forbes (left). Photo / Mark Mitchell

Upston’s office has been contacted for comment.

Forbes told the Herald he wanted to offer his apologies “to the women I have harmed”.

“In the past, I was in a downward spiral due to unresolved trauma and stress, and when confronted with the impacts of my behaviour a year ago, I sought professional help, which is something I wish I had done much earlier‚" he said in a statement.

Forbes said he had failed to make a genuine attempt to apologise and had tried to move on without offering the women accountability and acknowledgment.

He said therapy had helped him reflect on his behaviour and address what had led to it.

“I understand that my past actions may have undermined the trust people place in me. So, I have resigned from my job to focus on the work I need to do.”

The allegations reported by Stuff include that Forbes allegedly audio recorded a Wellington sex worker when he went to shower with her at the start of a session.

The woman reportedly said Forbes admitted to the recording and she and other sex workers asked him for the PIN code to his phone, which he provided, and allegedly found more audio recordings of sessions.

There were also alleged to be pictures of women in what is reported to be compromising positions at the gym. There are also reported to be photos of a woman at a supermarket, a woman asleep or passed out, and a woman walking up the steps to the Beehive.