Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and former press secretary Michael Forbes (left). Photo / Mark Mitchell
The deputy chief press secretary to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has resigned after “serious and concerning” allegations were made against him.
A Stuff report says Michael Forbes allegedly recorded audio and took photographs of women in compromising positions without their consent.
The Herald has asked Forbes for comment. Forbes declinedto be interviewed but in a statement said he wanted to apologise to the women and recognised the harm he had caused.
Wellington police criminal investigations district manager John Van Den Heuvel told the Herald police received a complaint from a Wellington brothel in July last year after a “client was found to have concerning images and recordings on his phone”.
“The allegations were serious and concerning. They were discussed with the staff member on the evening of June 3 and it was clear their employment was untenable.
“It was agreed that the staff member was stood down that evening and they resigned the following morning. Had the staff member not resigned, we expect their employment would have been terminated after a short investigation.
“As this is an employment matter between the individual and Ministerial Services, the Prime Minister will not be able to comment further.”
Upston’s office has been contacted for comment.
Forbes told the Herald he wanted to offer his apologies “to the women I have harmed”.
“In the past, I was in a downward spiral due to unresolved trauma and stress, and when confronted with the impacts of my behaviour a year ago, I sought professional help, which is something I wish I had done much earlier‚" he said in a statement.
Forbes said he had failed to make a genuine attempt to apologise and had tried to move on without offering the women accountability and acknowledgment.
He said therapy had helped him reflect on his behaviour and address what had led to it.
“I understand that my past actions may have undermined the trust people place in me. So, I have resigned from my job to focus on the work I need to do.”
The allegations reported by Stuff include that Forbes allegedly audio recorded a Wellington sex worker when he went to shower with her at the start of a session.
The woman reportedly said Forbes admitted to the recording and she and other sex workers asked him for the PIN code to his phone, which he provided, and allegedly found more audio recordings of sessions.
There were also alleged to be pictures of women in what is reported to be compromising positions at the gym. There are also reported to be photos of a woman at a supermarket, a woman asleep or passed out, and a woman walking up the steps to the Beehive.