Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

WorkSafe shake-up: Minister kicks off agency makeover with hotline for ‘overzealous’ road cone use

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Government is launching a road cone hotline to crack down on over compliance in traffic management. Photo / Supplied

The Government is launching a road cone hotline to crack down on over compliance in traffic management. Photo / Supplied

  • Government launches a new road cone hotline today for the public to report excessive, over zealous road cone use.
  • Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden wants WorkSafe to become a more supportive regulator, root out over-compliance and change prosecution processes.
  • WorkSafe’s focus should be on critical risks that could result in death or serious injury - not a “safety-at-all-costs mentality”, she says.

WorkSafe is being told to shed its “safety-at-all-costs mentality” and heavy-handed approach to punishment for a honed focus on managing critical risks and providing clear guidance for businesses.

The changes directed by Minister Brooke van Velden start with road cones.

Today, the Government launches a road cone hotline

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics