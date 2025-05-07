Advertisement
Government’s pay equity amendment passes, opposition criticises urgency

RNZ
A controversial pay equity law was passed in Parliament tonight, which means the claims process will be tightened.

The Pay Equity Amendment Bill has passed through all stages in Parliament, after being rushed through under urgency.

The controversial legislation raises the threshold for proving work has been historically undervalued when making a pay equity claim.

Opponents say it will make it harder for women in female-dominated industries to make a claim.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden announced the move on Tuesday morning.

The legislation passed about 7.45pm tonight, with the support of Government parties.

All opposition parties opposed it.

Thirty-three current claims, representing thousands of workers, will be dropped and must be started again.

The Prime Minister has claimed the move could save the Government “billions”, but Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the law change was “not getting the scrutiny it deserves, the Government aren’t even explaining properly why they are doing it”.

Van Velden said she still supported pay equity but the laws surrounding the claims process had become “muddied and unclear”.

