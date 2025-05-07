A controversial pay equity law was passed in Parliament tonight, which means the claims process will be tightened.

The Pay Equity Amendment Bill has passed through all stages in Parliament, after being rushed through under urgency.

The controversial legislation raises the threshold for proving work has been historically undervalued when making a pay equity claim.

Opponents say it will make it harder for women in female-dominated industries to make a claim.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden announced the move on Tuesday morning.

The legislation passed about 7.45pm tonight, with the support of Government parties.