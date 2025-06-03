The photo was blurred but McClure said it took her a matter of moments to make it, with very few security features to guard against the technology being abused.

She’s drafted a new bill to make this practice illegal, and has caught the attention of Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith.

Although he said the Government was not “currently considering” adopting the bill, given its full justice agenda, he said he will be meeting with McClure to discuss it.

He said the Government realises that deepfakes are particularly harmful when they are of a sexual nature – and that is “very concerning”.

But he said under the Crimes Act, there are already several offences related to intimate visual recordings, including prohibitions on making them, possessing them in certain circumstances, and publishing, importing, exporting or selling them.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith.

He added that the Harmful Digital Communications Act also provides an offence for posting an intimate visual recording without consent and in most circumstances, posting deep fakes would be considered an offence under this act.

But McClure disagrees, saying it is clear the current laws are not working to deter this harmful abuse.

“I’ve spoken to parents, principals, lawyers and academics who agree that the current law is not sufficient to address this growing issue and, every day, people are getting away with creating and sharing sexually explicit AI deepfakes.

“I’m not willing to sit on my hands while this issue spirals further out of our control. My bill will provide clarity and send a clear signal to the police and the courts that this behaviour should be prosecuted and punished.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said although he was happy to have a conversation with McClure and Act about this issue, the legalities would be quite difficult.

But he said he is concerned about deepfakes.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says if the Government is in the process of coming up with new ideas around deepfakes and wants to test those with Labour – the door is open. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“People using AI-generated images to misrepresent people, to defame them, to besmirch their reputations, these are horrible things.

“If there is more we could do to help keep people safe, then of course we’re open to having those conversations.”

He said if the Government is in the process of coming up with new ideas around deepfakes and wants to test those with Labour – the door is open.

Meanwhile, McClure said she remains hopeful the Government and responsible ministers will recognise that action needs to be taken.

She said she will keep working to convince 60 MPs from across the house to support the bill so it can skip the member’s bill ballot process.

Jason Walls is Newstalk ZB’s political editor and has years of experience in radio and print, including in the parliamentary press gallery for theNZ HeraldandInterest.co.nz. He is also the chairman of the press gallery.