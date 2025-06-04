Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Will Te Pāti Māori face the harshest sanctions ever for controversial haka? MP debate continues today

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi addressed reporters head of the House debate on the Privileges Committee recommendation. Video / Mark Mitchell

The debate on whether Te Pāti Māori co-leaders will face the toughest Parliamentary sanctions ever dished out continues today after it was abruptly adjourned last month to give way to the Budget.

Parliament’s Privileges Committee has recommended suspending Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer for 21 days

Latest from Politics

