Will Te Pāti Māori face the harshest sanctions ever for controversial haka? MP debate continues today

“I think the Māori Party [Te Pāti Māori] overstepped, that they should be sanctioned but we think that 21 days, however, is disproportionate,” Labour’s shadow leader of the House Kieran McAnulty said.

“Our contributions to the debate will be focused on that and not trying to defend their actions.”

The debate is set to begin around 3pm.

National minister and leader of the House Chris Bishop said he was keen to get the matter sorted. Last month, Bishop had unexpectedly called for the debate to be adjourned.

Bishop’s justification was that if the Te Pāti Māori MPs were suspended from Parliament that particular week, they would miss the debate on the Budget. He also believed delaying the debate would bring the temperature “down a notch” after recent heated commentary.

“My strong preference would be for Parliament to deal with it, deal with it once, have a big debate about it and then finish it,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

National minister Chris Bishop previously said delaying the debate would bring the temperature "down a notch". Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s before Parliament, we’ve had the report, frankly New Zealanders expect us to get on with the business of governing. This is a distraction from the major issues as to why we were elected to this Parliament.”

The haka at the centre of the matter happened during the first reading of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill, which was eventually voted down at second reading. The haka has since gone viral globally, amassing hundreds of millions of views on social media.

Maipi-Clarke, Parliament’s youngest MP, brought Parliament to a standstill when she began the haka while ripping up a copy of the Treaty Principles Bill, a proposal from Act leader David Seymour to replace the many Treaty principles developed over time by experts and the court with three new ones.

Many perceived the bill as a threat to Māori and detrimental to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It was a catalyst of the massive hīkoi protest to Parliament in November last year.

Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer stood up and joined Maipi-Clarke in the haka, moving from their seats towards the Act party benches. Labour’s Peeni Henare also moved away from his seat to perform.

Henare later apologised to the Judith Collins-led Privileges Committee for knowingly breaking the rules by stepping away from his seat, but said he stood by his haka and would do it again.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have been defiant in their defence of the haka in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The trio from Te Pāti Māori were referred to the Privileges Committee but ignored the initial summons to appear in person, arguing they had been denied legal representation and the ability to appear together. At the time, they promised to hold a separate “independent” hearing.

Te Pāti Māori have been defiant in their defence of the haka. Waititi told reporters on Wednesday afternoon it was not clear exactly what the trio were being punished for.

“Some of the House found it intimidating, some of the House found it exhilarating because half of House stood up. We don’t know what the reasons are for the 21 days sanctions.”

Waititi spoke with The Hui soon after the committee’s unprecedented recommendations were released. He said he was thinking about the people who had entrusted him to “represent them the best way I know”.

“And that is to be unapologetic, that is to be authentic and honest and respectful of who we are. We should be able to do that without fear or favour and be able to do that without being ashamed of being Māori,” Waititi told The Hui host Julian Wilcox.

“What I feel is that we are being punished for being Māori. The country loves my haka, the world loves my haka, but it feels like they don’t love me.”

