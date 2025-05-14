Privileges Committee decides fate of Te Pāti Māori MPs who performed House haka

Asked if the punishments were strong enough to discourage such behaviour, Collins expected people would come to their own conclusions on that.

Te Pāti Māori had been advised of the committee’s decision.

Minister Judith Collins will reveal the committee's decision tomorrow. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Committee member and NZ First leader Winston Peters wouldn’t give anything away as he left the meeting room.

“For the umpteenth time, this matter is confidential until presented to the House.”

The haka at the centre of the matter was conducted during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, which was voted down at its next reading.

Following the haka, which went viral globally, Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee punished Maipi-Clarke by naming her in the House and she was stood down for 24 hours, which included her pay being docked.

The trio was referred to the Privileges Committee but they ignored initial summons to appear in-person, arguing they had been denied legal representation and the ability to appear together. At the time, they promised to hold a separate “independent” hearing.

The MPs eventually responded to the committee via a written submission.

Last week, Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer had to apologise after their party social media account posted a screenshot of possible outcomes of the committee’s deliberations.

