Privileges Committee decides fate of Te Pāti Māori MPs who performed House haka

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have been told of the decision. Photo / Mark Mitchell
The consequences for the three Te Pāti Māori MPs who performed a haka in the House will soon be revealed, with the Privileges Committee finally reaching a decision.
Committee chairwoman and National minister Judith Collins emerged from the committee’s latest meeting and confirmed members had agreed on the form of punishment Rawiri Waititi, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke would receive.
She wouldn’t discuss the committee’s decision, saying she would report it to the House tomorrow. The matter was likely to be debated by MPs in the House next week.
Asked if she was happy with the decision, Collins said she wouldn’t describe her feelings in that way.
“I wouldn’t call it that, I would say it’s a very serious matter as I’ve said on numerous occasions.”
“For the umpteenth time, this matter is confidential until presented to the House.”
The haka at the centre of the matter was conducted during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, which was voted down at its next reading.
Following the haka, which went viral globally, Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee punished Maipi-Clarke by naming her in the House and she was stood down for 24 hours, which included her pay being docked.
The trio was referred to the Privileges Committee but they ignored initial summons to appear in-person, arguing they had been denied legal representation and the ability to appear together. At the time, they promised to hold a separate “independent” hearing.
The MPs eventually responded to the committee via a written submission.
Last week, Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer had to apologise after their party social media account posted a screenshot of possible outcomes of the committee’s deliberations.
