Te Pāti Māori said their request to have a joint hearing as a party was also denied.

“This decision not only undermines basic legal practices but also perpetuates the ongoing tyranny of the majority against Māori representation,” Ngarewa-Packer, the party’s co-leader said.

Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipa-Clarke was among those to perform a haka, at Parliament, after the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill Photo / RNZ

Members of Te Pāti Māori perform a haka in front of Act MPs during the first reading of the Treaty Principles bill in the House at Parliament. Photo / Adam Pearse

“Parliament continues to dismiss tikanga and justice, and this Committee is no different. They have already decided our fate. This is not a fair hearing. It is a display of power designed to silence us.”

Waititi, a party co-leader, said no just legal system would tolerate this.

“How can we defend tikanga when their decisions are predetermined? The Committee’s actions are yet another example of how Māori voices are systematically marginalised, entrenching discrimination within the halls of power.”

The statement said the MPs were refusing to attend the hearing because the conditions imposed denied them the right to a fair hearing.

Jones scoffed when asked about the matter, saying he had “had enough of these cultural Smurfs”.

”They’re trying to reduce the mana and the kawa [protocol] of Parliament.

“[I] think probably they realise they’ve done wrong and they’re using all these nefarious excuses to escape accountability.”

Act leader David Seymour believed Te Pāti Māori had broken Parliament’s rules by discussing a matter before the Privileges Committee and he criticised the party’s position.

NZ First's Shane Jones with party leader Winston Peters at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Everyone else plays by the rules. At some point, people need to ask why does Te Pāti Māori think that different rules apply to them?”

Seymour did confirm those appearing before the committee could bring with them legal counsel, which Te Pāti Māori claimed it had been denied.

Maipi-Clarke, Parliament’s youngest MP, brought Parliament to a standstill in November when she ripped up the Treaty Principles Bill, threw it on the ground and performed a haka along with other MPs in front of Seymour, the architect of that bill.

The haka was heard around the world with at least 700 millions views on social media.

Many opposition MPs stood and joined the haka from their seats. Labour’s Peeni Henare was sent to the Privileges Committee last month because he stepped away from his seat and on to the floor to perform.

He apologised to the committee for knowingly breaking Parliament’s rules but stood by his haka.

The Act Party bill proposes replacing the many treaty principles developed over decades with three new ones determined by Cabinet. It is unlikely to become law as National and NZ First have stressed they will not support it at the second reading.

Te Pāti Māori, along with the other opposing parties, have been staunch critics of the proposal since it was first unveiled.

