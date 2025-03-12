Senior Labour MP Peeni Henare has apologised for breaking Parliament’s rules when he stepped away from his seat to perform a haka during the first reading of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill – but he has not apologised for the haka itself, saying he stands by his actions.
The haka in question was started by Te Pāti Māori’s Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke during voting after the first reading of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill in November.
Henare this evening faced Parliament’s powerful privileges committee. He told the committee he was familiar with the rule of the House.
“For breaking the rule of stepping away from my seat, and onto the floor of the debating chamber, I apologise. I knew in doing so that I would be breaking that rule.
“I stand-by my actions of performing the haka. And if I can offer some context which is well-known to the members of the committee, this from my perspective was one of the most divisive bills I have ever seen in my time, in my 11 years in Parliament.”
While several Opposition MPs stood from their seats to join the haka, Henare, Maipi-Clarke and Te Pāti Māori leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer were referred to the committee for moving away from their seats to perform.
After the haka, the House was suspended and the public gallery cleared.
The committee, chaired by senior National MP Judith Collins, is tasked with determining whether Henare’s behaviour broke the rules of the House and recommend possible consequences.
MPs can be referred to the privileges committee if a speaker believes they may have broken the rules of Parliament, breaching privilege. A question of privilege is raised by an MP by making a complaint to the Speaker.
Since the haka late last year, Parliament’s justice select committee has heard 80 hours of oral submissions on the Treaty Principles Bill.
The Act bill is very unlikely to become law as National and NZ First have stressed numerous times they will not support it at the second reading.
Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.