Senior Labour MP Peeni Henare has apologised for breaking Parliament’s rules when he stepped away from his seat to perform a haka during the first reading of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill – but he has not apologised for the haka itself, saying he stands by his actions.

The haka in question was started by Te Pāti Māori’s Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke during voting after the first reading of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill in November.

Henare this evening faced Parliament’s powerful privileges committee. He told the committee he was familiar with the rule of the House.

“For breaking the rule of stepping away from my seat, and onto the floor of the debating chamber, I apologise. I knew in doing so that I would be breaking that rule.

“I stand-by my actions of performing the haka. And if I can offer some context which is well-known to the members of the committee, this from my perspective was one of the most divisive bills I have ever seen in my time, in my 11 years in Parliament.”