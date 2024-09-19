This is how it unfolded, so judge for yourself:

Tākuta Ferris: “A knowledge gap is a dangerous thing. It allows lies to be presented as truths. Politicians call this obfuscation – the art of making something unclear, intentionally vague, ambiguous, to conceal or obscure the truth, to confuse others. Lies, in other words. Many in this House are masters of it, and it is a disservice to those who voted you into your positions ...”

Winston Peters: “He made the allegation that members of this Parliament are liars, and he should have been stopped in his tracks right then.”

Speaker: “If he has made that statement – we’ll obviously check Hansard later – then he should withdraw and apologise as quickly as possible.”

Tākuta Ferris: “I haven’t made that statement.”

His claim that MPs are the masters of telling lies is a minor offence compared to the grave offence of denying it. A member’s word is meant to be synonymous with his or her honour. Ferris made the mistake of thinking that just because it is commonly believed that MPs tell lies, you can say it in the House – or that just because he didn’t name an MP, he could get away with it. That is no defence because it then becomes an offence against the whole House.

The MP will have to withdraw and apologise to avoid a referral to the Privileges Committee. He has certainly proved his point with his own blatant porky.

Colleague Jamie Ensor reported on this incident and on Peters’ own speech following Ferris in which he deplored the falling dress standards in the House – including the wearing of T-shirts and hats – mainly by Te Pāti Māori and the Green Party.

It has been a huge week for the Government on the law and order front as it moves to pass some of its most controversial legislation clamping down on gangs. We have comprehensive coverage of it, including last-minute amendments to cover gangs showing their patches through car windows, and concerns by Ministry of Justice officials that a NZ First policy could double the prison population.

If Labour wants any proof that a capital gains tax will be political dynamite for them, they need look no further than the poll earlier this week showing a slump in support for leader Chris Hipkins after a concerted few weeks of him promoting a change. See Claire Trevett’s comment piece.

Meanwhile, I’ve written a comment piece on the “tsunami” of policies aimed at Māori and an in-depth piece on the resurrection of Sir Āpirana Ngata in the political debate over whether Māori ceded sovereignty.

Quote unquote

“It is North Korean. Get rid of it” – Labour’s Ayesha Verrall tells Health NZ Commissioner Lester Levy what she thinks of non-disclosure agreements required of senior Heath NZ staff – and, surprisingly, Levy appears to agree.

Micro quiz

Why is Labour leader Chris Hipkins going to the UK and why is Foreign Minister Winston Peters going to New York next week? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Tākuta Ferris in the House during his swearing-in ceremony. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris for denying calling other MPs liars in a speech yesterday when he said many in the House were masters of telling lies – presumably himself included.

Bouquet

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has learnt a whakataukī (saying) each day for Te Wiki o te Teo Māori, Māori Language Week. Photo / Ben Dickens

Goes to Cabinet minister Paul Goldsmith for learning a whakataukī (saying) each day for Te Wiki o te Teo Māori, Māori Language Week. Monday’s was “okea ururoatia” – meaning never give up, fight like a shark. “[It’s] what we have to do every day in this place,” he told reporters at Parliament. “This is a dangerous place.”

Quiz answer: Chris Hipkins is heading to the UK to attend the British Labour Party conference and Winston Peters is representing New Zealand at the United Nations’ leaders’ week.

