Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Legendary Āpirana Ngata resurrected in Treaty of Waitangi sovereignty debate

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Former National cabinet minister and Ngati Porou member Hekia Parata talks about Ngati Porou legend Sir Apirana Ngata. Video / Mark Mitchell

There was an amusing exchange in Parliament recently over the Treaty of Waitangi involving the old warhorse Winston Peters, the young activist Chlöe Swarbrick and Labour’s resident wit, Kieran McAnulty.

It is rare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics