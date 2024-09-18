The Herald yesterday reported how the Ministry of Justice regulatory impact statement on the bill warned a complete removal could put an additional 10,000 people in prison for mostly minor offences, more than doubling the prison population in what officials described as “not a feasible option”.
He said there had been conversations with NZ First MPs about the promise and indicated his coalition partner was still committed to it.
NZ First leader Winston Peters had already shown how strictly he would adhere to coalition promises amid National’s attempts to alter the commitment to training 500 extra police officers.
Peters intervened when Police Minister Mark Mitchell indicated publicly the timeframe to train the 500 officers would be extended to three years instead of two, as outlined in the coalition agreement.
After representatives of the parties met, it was clarified the timeframe would remain two years.
However, Peters today said parties would be “awfully lucky” to achieve everything within their coalition agreements in one term of government, saying: “A lot of these things is a work in progress.
”There will always be a difference between parties and we sort them out. That is why we have, every now and again, meetings between the party leaders as to how things are progressing and one of those meetings is tonight.”
He said the meeting, set for 5pm, wasn’t “about that issue, about other issues”. Peters didn’t say what those issues were.
Earlier, Peters rubbished the officials’ advice, stating his first priority was the safety of New Zealanders.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.