Ministry of Justice warns NZ First-National coalition commitment risks doubling prison population

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announcing the Government is moving forward with coalition promises for longer sentences. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • The National-NZ First coalition agreement committed to ending concurrent sentences for offences committed while on parole, bail, or in custody
  • The Ministry of Justice estimated this could double the prison population, so the Government has opted to ‘encourage’ ending concurrent sentences as a first step
  • Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has previously said the Government would still honour the coalition commitment during this parliamentary term, but last night he said: “We’ll see.”

The National Party’s coalition commitment with NZ First could put an additional 10,000 people in prison for mostly minor offences, more than doubling the prison population in what Ministry of Justice officials describe as “not

