New Zealand / Politics

Labour leader Chris Hipkins an easy target after a bad poll, talk about tax and an overseas trip - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Chris Hipkins believes he has the backing of the Labour Party caucus as he prepares to jet off to the United Kingdom.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Labour leader Chris Hipkins is travelling to the United Kingdom on a taxpayer-funded trip and will attend the UK Labour Party’s annual conference.
  • The leader of the Opposition can have work-related international travel funded up to a maximum of $150,000 a term.
  • A Taxpayers’ Union Curia Poll out this week showed Hipkins had dropped to 12.6% as preferred Prime Minister. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was on 32.7%.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007.

OPINION

Chris Hipkins knows from prior experience that the worst time for an Opposition leader to sally off on an overseas jaunt is in the aftermath of a bad poll.

Save

