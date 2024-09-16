Mount Albert Grammar hails cellphone ban, Waiheke Island vineyard’s $600,000 fine and the new gang patch law causing an uproar.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is travelling to the United Kingdom this week, including to meet with members of the newly installed British Labour Government.

It provides an opportunity for Hipkins to discuss the party’s “direction with other policymakers” as Labour considers its platform for the next election.

That’s not too unlike National leader, and now Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon heading overseas in his first year as Leader of the Opposition to hear about policy ideas.

Hipkins, whose trip will be funded through the taxpayer-funded leader’s fund, will attend the UK Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool. While there, he will take part in panel discussions and speaking events, Labour said.

“The UK Labour conference presents a great opportunity to meet with my British counterparts while also attending some of the hundreds of events and discussions that take place on the sidelines of the conference,” Hipkins said.